Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Jumbie Art Horus Basketball Shorts

About this product

New Jumbie Art shorts are great for athletics or comfortable chill wear. We took extra time to make a high quality waistband with elastic and draw string for a secure fit. Made out of soft, breathable fabric that dries quickly and is durable. Art accents down the sides and bottom makes it great for everyday wear. Show your true colors, wear it your way.

Features

Stash pocket inside waistband.
Key loop in pocket.
Original prints by Jumbie Art.
Soft, breathable fabric.
Proudly printed and sewn in Los Angeles, California.
