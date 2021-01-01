Loading…
Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Mo Beta Glass, Co.

Jumbie Art Padma Bandana/Convertible Top

About this product

Show your true colors with the Jumbie Art Padma bandana, add a splash of color any outfit with this multi functional festival accessory.

Features

Ultra silky soft stretchy material.

Can be worn 6 different ways.

Double sided print with two different images.

Protection from the sun and cool to the touch.

Great for dust storms.
