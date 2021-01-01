Loading…
MJ Arsenal Infinity Mini Rig - 5" / 10mm Female

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.
About this product

The Infinity Mini Rig from MJ Arsenal is an in-house dab rig style creation made with durable scientific glass and egg style percolation. Includes a 10mm quartz banger. Stands 5 inches tall.

*5 inch glass oil rig
*Durable boro glass
*Egg style percolation
*Cyclone filtration
*Double uptake recycler
*10mm female joint connection
Quartz banger included
About this brand

Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!