Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Mug Pipe Stoner Girl 11 oz.

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Buy Here

About this product

The Mug Pipe Stoner Girl holds 11 ounces of your customers favorite beverage and dry herb. Features the Stoner Girl graphic. This is a working pipe with a herb bowl, carburetor and mouthpiece handle. Made of ceramic.

Features:

11oz ceramic coffee cup waterpipe
Stoner Girl motif
Includes mouthpiece in the handle and carb
Available in red, white and blue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Shop products
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!