Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Ooze Steamboat Silicone Water Pipe -7" / 14mm F

by Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Buy Here

About this product

A great addition to Ooze's offerings, this Steamboat style includes an herb slide and a quartz banger so it can be used as a regular bubbler water pipe or a dab rig. Built with durable glass and protected by a silicone sleeve. Features a removable diffuser downstem and 14mm female joint connection.

*7 inch glass bubbler water pipe
*Durable boro glass & silicone sleeve
*Built-in magnetic dab tool holder
*Includes herb slide & quartz banger
*Removable silicone downstem
*14mm female joint
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Mo Beta Glass, Co.
Shop products
We have everything for the smoking connoisseur!