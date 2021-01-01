About this product

SMART RIG

This device unlocks the true power of concentrates, providing the clearest expression of the potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve.



20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP

FULL SPECS

Hand-blown borosilicate glass

Water filtration

4 unique user heat settings

20 sec average heat up time

Intelligent temperature calibration

Sesh-Mode Functionality

7” high x 2.75” base

2 hour fast charge time

30 dab average battery life

Removable ceramic bowl

LED light band

Carrying case included

Haptic feedback

Rugged silicone base



INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION

The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode.



LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK

The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit.



FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING

The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. It lasts around 30 dabs.