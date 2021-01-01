About this product
SMART RIG
This device unlocks the true power of concentrates, providing the clearest expression of the potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve.
20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP
FULL SPECS
Hand-blown borosilicate glass
Water filtration
4 unique user heat settings
20 sec average heat up time
Intelligent temperature calibration
Sesh-Mode Functionality
7” high x 2.75” base
2 hour fast charge time
30 dab average battery life
Removable ceramic bowl
LED light band
Carrying case included
Haptic feedback
Rugged silicone base
INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION
The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode.
LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK
The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit.
FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING
The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. It lasts around 30 dabs.
This device unlocks the true power of concentrates, providing the clearest expression of the potency, flavor, and effects of the plant they're derived from. This means you get the most efficient and enjoyable experience, faster and easier than ever before, with no learning curve.
20 SECOND AVERAGE HEAT-UP
FULL SPECS
Hand-blown borosilicate glass
Water filtration
4 unique user heat settings
20 sec average heat up time
Intelligent temperature calibration
Sesh-Mode Functionality
7” high x 2.75” base
2 hour fast charge time
30 dab average battery life
Removable ceramic bowl
LED light band
Carrying case included
Haptic feedback
Rugged silicone base
INTELLIGENT TEMPERATURE CALIBRATION
The smartware automatically adjusts heat times if your bowl is still hot. This provides a more consistent experience during repeated use and sesh-mode.
LED LIGHT BAND / HAPTIC FEEDBACK
The discreet light band provides battery and heat cycle indicators when needed, and conceals itself when they're not. Haptic feedback keeps your timing spot on so you're getting the perfect hit.
FAST CHARGING / LONG LASTING
The battery fully charges in 2 hours when using the supercharger. It lasts around 30 dabs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!