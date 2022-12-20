About this product
This stylized designer water pipe by Session is specially designed to be elegant yet functional so that you can focus on enjoying your own smoke session. This pipe features a tapered form and angled mouthpiece to create a beautifully sleek appearance. The silicone footer on the base indicates the appropriate water line and protects your glass from hard surfaces. Includes two bowls and two downstems (because accidents happen) made from quality borosilicate glass. Multiple colors available.
Features:
10 inches tall
10mm female joint
Silicone base footer
Borosilicate glass
Includes extra grommet, bowl, and downstem
Multiple colors available
