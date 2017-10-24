Mockingbird CO2 Darts contain 1g of full spectrum oil and are produced 100% in-house with premium, fresh biomass, assuring you a full entourage experience. Mockingbird uses a CO2 botanical oil extraction system with subcritical and supercritical CO2 – a safer, cleaner way to extract plant oils. Our CO2 extraction methods guarantee that absolutely no residual solvent will be present in the final product. By using this method, we focus on bringing out the most beneficial qualities of each strain that we process. Recommended usage: 0.1ml.



GG4

Hybrid: Indica-Dominant (Chem’s Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel)

Terpenes: Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, Humulene, β-Myrcene, Linalool

Pungent sour, earthy aromas.

