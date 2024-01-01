Mockingbird distillate darts are produced 100% in-house with premium, fresh biomass and clean, potent distillate oil. We use high-quality botanical terpenes from naturally occurring sources. The oil is decarboxylated (“activated”) and contains no cutting agents such as PG, VG or MCT oil.
Recommended usage: 0.1ml
APPLE FRITTER Hybrid: 50/50 Indica/Sativa (Sour Apple x Animal Cookies) Total THC: 56.53 Total CBG: 17.07 Total CBN: 2.5 Total cannabinoids: 76.31 Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, d-Limonene, α-Humulene, Linalool, α-Pinene Sweet and earthy with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.
Mockingbird is dedicated to being Mississippi's cutting-edge source for medical cannabis of the highest quality. We are committed to understanding and meeting the needs of patients and to providing exceptional service and support. Mockingbird is proud to be a trusted partner in the growing medical cannabis market in our home state of Mississippi, upholding the highest standards of safety and efficacy in all our products.
This information is for educational purposes only. These products are extremely potent. Cognitive & physical impairment may result from use. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of cannabis or cannabis products. Do not use during pregnancy due to risk of birth defects. Keep cannabis products in childproof containers and out of the reach of children and pets. For poison exposure, call 1-800-222-1222. Store products in a cool, dry place.