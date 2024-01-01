Mockingbird Nighttime Gummies: Grape, THC:CBD:CBN, 100mg-10pk

by Mockingbird Cannabis
THC —CBD —

About this product

Mockingbird Nightime Gummies are made with equal ratios of THC, CBD, and CBN so you will experience no melatonin hangover. CBN is a natural sedative, and CBD promotes restful sleep and pain relief. The gummies are infused with THC oil rather than sprayed for consistent dosing and superior taste. No silicone spray is used as a heat protectant on our gummies. Mockingbird Nighttime Gummies are available in 10-count packages of 100mg in Grape.

MOCKINGBIRD NIGHTTIME GUMMIES ARE THE 2024 MISSISSIPPI STATE CANNABIS CUP WINNER FOR BEST EDIBLE!

Mockingbird Cannabis
Mockingbird is dedicated to being Mississippi's cutting-edge source for medical cannabis of the highest quality. We are committed to understanding and meeting the needs of patients and to providing exceptional service and support. Mockingbird is proud to be a trusted partner in the growing medical cannabis market in our home state of Mississippi, upholding the highest standards of safety and efficacy in all our products.

This information is for educational purposes only. These products are extremely potent. Cognitive & physical impairment may result from use. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of cannabis or cannabis products. Do not use during pregnancy due to risk of birth defects. Keep cannabis products in childproof containers and out of the reach of children and pets. For poison exposure, call 1-800-222-1222. Store products in a cool, dry place.

License(s)

  • MS, US: CULV000225
  • MS, US: PROC000225
