MOCKINGBIRD'S LEPRECHAUN GOLD: 2024 MAGNOLIA STATE CANNABIS CUP WINNER BEST INDICA FLOWER!



Mockingbird pre-rolls are made from our highest quality flower with no trim ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience with the convenience pre-rolls provide.



Leprechaun Gold is one of Mockingbird's new strains from our Fall 2023 pheno-hunt!

