When you first encounter this strain, a creamy and sweet berry aroma will hit you with slightly spicy high notes. Sparkling trichomes and bushy sprouts of dull orange pistils sit atop deliciously minty and emerald leaves sure to catch your eyes. This strain is sweet and creamy on the pull with a prominent earth and tar flavored exhale. With a euphoric onset, followed by a mellowing sensation throughout your body, this indica dominant strain is excellent for getting creative work done or just relaxing.

——

Crafted with precision in a proprietary process that works to preserve as much of the cultivar’s cannabinoid and terpene profile as possible, Mohave Gold concentrates delivers a well-rounded and balanced high.

