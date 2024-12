A subtle scent of citrus permeates the pleasantly pungent gassy aroma. Deep forest green with thin and scraggly pistils popping up here and there and trichome coverage that sparkles like fresh fallen snow throughout. Thin stems and fluffy leaves make it a breeze to break down by hand. A sweet and tangy flavor of minty lemon on the pull with an exhale tasting of moist earth and charred wood. The onset is lucid and clean, followed by a soothing effect that spreads all over the body. Great for relaxation and regeneration.

Our ultra refined distillate carts use strain specific cannabis derived terpenes sourced from our high-quality premium indoor flower, allowing for a true strain profile. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.



Our flower. Our distillate. Our terpenes. All in-house.

