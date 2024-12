When you first encounter this strain, a creamy and sweet berry aroma will hit you with slightly spicy high notes. Sparkling trichomes and bushy sprouts of dull orange pistils sit atop deliciously minty and emerald leaves sure to catch your eyes. This strain is sweet and creamy on the pull with a prominent earth and tar flavored exhale. With a euphoric onset, followed by a mellowing sensation throughout your body, this indica dominant strain is excellent for getting creative work done or just relaxing.

——

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

read more