This well balanced hybrid welcomes you with a crisp and sweet fruity aroma with faint lemon high notes. The frosty fur coat of trichomes is so thick on this strain that the overall coloration of the flower is more of a cream color than anything else. The only other colors you can see besides the shimmering sand dunes of the trichomes desert are the deep greens of the margins and the fiery orange clumps of vigorous pistils. With a subtle lemon flavor and a leathery exhale, your mind and body will be at an equilibrium state which allows you to float through your tasks with ease.

Our top-shelf, award-winning indoor flower rich in flavor and THC percentage. While we pride ourselves in quality and consistency throughout all of our products, Mohave Reserve is the grower’s choice that highlights new strains, and heavy hitters for the cannaseur.

