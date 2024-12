Earthy yet creamy aroma topped with sweet, citrusy high notes, you’ll find these traits carried throughout this strain. At arm’s reach this flower looks like it was coated in silver dust and has a slight purple shimmer. In fact, the flower itself almost looks like the clouds that it becomes after leaving your lungs. Nugs so dense and bulbous, you’ll want a grinder for this one. Like the aromas, the flavor is creamy and sweet on the pull with a cool, earthy exhale. This Indica dominant hybrid will have you experiencing its soothing and euphoric qualities just moments after the first puff. A buzzy cerebral high great for daytime as well as evening use.

Forget the shake-filled subpar quality pre-rolls you’re used to. Try our 1g strain-specific pre-rolls featuring our top shelf Mohave Reserve premium buds.

