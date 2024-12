A distinctly sweet, punchy sour apple scent with minty and candy-like high notes. Beautiful deep green nuggets that twinkle in the sunlight like fresh fallen snow. The trichome coverage of this indica dominant hybrid is so incredible you have to see it to believe it! These nugs so dense that when you squeeze them they almost squeeze back. Breaking these nuggets up by hand will lead to sticky fingers. On the pull you’ll taste a hint of mellow minty candy apple flavor contrasted by the leathery and robust exhale. You will experience euphoria and mood enhancing effects, great for taking it easy at the end of the day or right at the beginning.

At Mohave Cannabis Co. we know hardworking, everyday smokers deserve relaxed, everyday prices. Mohave Select was crafted to cultivate good times for good work at a good price. Mohave Select: The everyday choice for everyday smokers.

