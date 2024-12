The sugary aroma and spicy high notes of this flower are reminiscence of apple pies and fresh baked cookies. At first glance you’ll see Incredibly frosty looking nugs with leaves of deep eggplant purple and dark forest green, all tied together with pale orange pistils. When you look closer you’ll notice these nugs are dense and compact. Nugs that fluff up like a dream in a grinder but may give you some trouble if you end up breaking them up by hand. The flavor is creamy and smooth on the pull with a surprisingly sweet and fruity exhale. This indica dominant hybrid is perfect for numbing your aches without making you tired. If you have things to do, but want to smoke while you do it, this is the strain for you.

——

At Mohave Cannabis Co. we know hardworking, everyday smokers deserve relaxed, everyday prices. Mohave Select was crafted to cultivate good times for good work at a good price. Mohave Select: The everyday choice for everyday smokers.

