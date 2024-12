Punchy lemony aromas are topped off with notes of eucalyptus and fresh grass. Fluffy white trichomes cover these nugs like fresh morning dew with fuzzy clumps of pistials perfectly balancing the deep green hues. Dense yet slightly squishy, you will want a grinder as this strain will leave your fingertips very sticky. Creamy mellow minty flavors on the pull with a robust leathery exhale punctuated by dank earthy notes. This indica dominate hybrid possesses soothing qualities that seemingly relax and energize your body at once. Great for listening to music as it brings out even the smallest of sounds making even a humble refrigerator sound like the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

At Mohave Cannabis Co. we know hardworking, everyday smokers deserve relaxed, everyday prices. Mohave Select was crafted to cultivate good times for good work at a good price. Mohave Select: The everyday choice for everyday smokers.

