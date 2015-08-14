About this strain
NYPD effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
