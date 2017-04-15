About this strain
Tina Danza effects
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
56% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
