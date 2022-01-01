Momenta RSO is full extract cannabis oil (FECO), preserving the plant's cannabinoids and terpenes, providing whole-plant benefits. This method of extraction retains most of the cannabis plant’s natural therapeutic properties. We are proud to offer RSO to help meet the needs of those seeking the full entourage effect of strain-specific cannabis medicines. Conveniently used as an oral application or dosed on your favorite snack, RSO can offer powerful and long-lasting relief when needed most.