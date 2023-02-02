SOOTHE those body aches without the toxic ingredients. SOOTHE cream by mommy complex relieves sore muscles through a blend of menthol and organic essential oils that offer immediate relief, as well as Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract for longer term relief of inflammation - all designed for maximum absorption into your skin.



Use SOOTHE after workouts, after long days at work, after chasing the kids, or even during your moon cycle. You can apply SOOTHE wherever it hurts: your back, neck, legs, arms, and pelvis.



For best results, apply SOOTHE every 3-4 hours as a thin layer to the chosen area. Make sure to wash your hands after applying SOOTHE, and do not use SOOTHE internally. It’s safe to use SOOTHE daily.



Available in a 4 oz pump bottle.



Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol and Ceteareth–20, Sunflower Oil, Shea Butter, Glyceryl Monostearate, Coconut Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Sweet Almond Oil, Phenoxetol, Vitamin E, Sodium Citrate, Carbomer, Menthol, Camphor, Organic Peppermint Oil, Organic Lavender Oil, Organic Marjoram Oil, Organic Rosemary Oil, Organic Wintergreen Oil and Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract.

Show more