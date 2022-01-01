About this product
We're happy to bring to you our newest addition to the Monster Xtracts collection: Solventless, Live Rosin! We teamed up with Hazy Farms to put this cross between GMO and Gorilla Butter back on the map.
Macaca Mulatta, bred by Fresh Coast Seed Company, won the 2019 Traverse City Cherry Cup Best Hybrid and Peoples Choice Award. When you open this jar, the aroma punches you in the face and the high accompanied with this is a heavy hitting, smooth smoke
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products. We work on the leading the industry through innovation and adaptation. Looking to create abundance for all.
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.
