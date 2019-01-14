About this product

Caviar is follows the same extraction process as in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extracts). What makes caviar different is that the whole time it its being purged the terpene vapors are being trapped. Then they are reintroduced into the already reintroduced terpene mixture breaking down the crystals to the point where they are small balls.



Live resin is a type of cannabis concentrate that is produced using a unique technique—freshly harvested cannabis is frozen to a subcritical temperature prior to and throughout the extraction process, skipping the drying and curing phases.



The drying and curing process that a cannabis plant typically undergoes can have a devastating impact on terpenes, the compounds that account for flavor and aroma. They are present in the trichomes, which line virtually every surface of a mature cannabis bud and its surrounding foliage.



By freezing the plant immediately following harvest, the cannabis plant retains its valuable terpene profile, original flavor, and fragrance through the extraction process and into the final product.



