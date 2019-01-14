About this product
Caviar is follows the same extraction process as in HTFSE (High Terpene Full Spectrum Extracts). What makes caviar different is that the whole time it its being purged the terpene vapors are being trapped. Then they are reintroduced into the already reintroduced terpene mixture breaking down the crystals to the point where they are small balls.
Live resin is a type of cannabis concentrate that is produced using a unique technique—freshly harvested cannabis is frozen to a subcritical temperature prior to and throughout the extraction process, skipping the drying and curing phases.
The drying and curing process that a cannabis plant typically undergoes can have a devastating impact on terpenes, the compounds that account for flavor and aroma. They are present in the trichomes, which line virtually every surface of a mature cannabis bud and its surrounding foliage.
By freezing the plant immediately following harvest, the cannabis plant retains its valuable terpene profile, original flavor, and fragrance through the extraction process and into the final product.
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
Wedding Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
178 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Monster Xtracts
Monster Xtracts is a cannabis manufacture based out of Jackson, MI specializing is a wide variety of products.