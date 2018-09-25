About this strain
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
About this brand
When we extract and manufacture cannabis-derived products we strive to educate our consumers, break stigma, and make cannabis as accessible as possible and we believe everyone should be able to truly enjoy a life enhanced by cannabis. Free of judgement, of pain, and of harmful additives and chemicals.
We create cannabis extracts like Caviar, THCa, Sauce on the Rocks, Diamonds in Sauce, Sugar, and more. We also work hard to create edible products and accessible medicine. Our Monster Medibles and RSO are top sellers around the state. Each product is made in small batches to create the best quality possible.