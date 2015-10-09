Sunset Haze is what you get when you combine Tangerine Haze and Rocky Mountain Blueberry, two flavorful parent strains that represent the opposite ends of the sativa-indica spectrum. Much like a summer sunset, this hybrid’s buds burst with hues of pink, purple, and red. It inherits a medley of fruity flavors, from ripe berry and watermelon to the sweet citrus notes of its Tangerine Haze parent. Expect an active and uplifting cerebral buzz from Sunset Haze, one that keeps the creativity flowing while also keeping your muscles fully relaxed.