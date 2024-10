Moon Dust’s Blue Razz Burst Infused Blunt – a bold and flavorful 1.5g sativa experience. Packed with premium full flower, infused with potent distillate and an aromatic terpene blend, this blunt delivers smooth, energizing effects and long-lasting enjoyment. With its vibrant, tangy blue raspberry flavor and uplifting sativa buzz, the Blue Razz Burst blunt is perfect for sparking creativity, boosting your mood, or getting through an active day. Whether you enjoy it solo or share it with friends, this 1.5g infused blunt promises a flavorful and invigorating smoke from start to finish. Elevate your day with Moon Dust’s Blue Razz Burst Infused Blunt – where bold flavor meets energizing effects.

read more