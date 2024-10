Moon Dust’s Killer Kiwi Infused Blunt – a 1.5g hybrid blend that strikes the perfect balance between relaxation and invigoration. Infused with premium distillate and a vibrant terpene mix, this blunt offers a smooth, flavorful smoke with well-rounded effects. Killer Kiwi delivers a bold, tangy kiwi flavor with a hint of sweetness, making it a refreshing and enjoyable experience. Whether you're winding down after a busy day or looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, this hybrid strain provides the perfect balance of calm and focus. Elevate your smoke session with Moon Dust’s Killer Kiwi Infused Blunt – where zesty flavor meets balanced effects.

read more