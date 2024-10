Moon Dust’s Strawberry Sunrise Infused Blunt – a 1.5g sativa creation that’s bursting with flavor and energy. Infused with potent distillate and a perfectly balanced terpene blend, this blunt offers a smooth, uplifting experience perfect for any time of day. With its bright, sweet strawberry flavor and invigorating effects, Strawberry Sunrise is the go-to strain for boosting creativity, enhancing focus, or simply enjoying an energizing mood lift. Whether you're kicking off your morning or sparking up an afternoon adventure, this 1.5g infused blunt delivers the perfect balance of flavor and vitality. Rise and shine with Moon Dust’s Strawberry Sunrise Infused Blunt – where sweetness meets sativa energy.

