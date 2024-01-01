1.5G MOONROCK BLUNT - TIGERS BLOOD

by MOONDUST
THC —CBD —
About this product

Moon Dust’s Tiger’s Blood Infused Blunt – a bold 1.5g hybrid creation that blends potency with a unique flavor punch. Infused with high-quality distillate and a perfectly balanced terpene profile, this blunt delivers smooth, full-bodied hits with uplifting yet relaxing effects. Tiger’s Blood combines sweet, fruity notes with a subtle tropical twist, making it a flavorful and satisfying smoke. The hybrid effects provide a balanced experience, perfect for staying focused while feeling relaxed. Whether it’s for day or night, this versatile strain suits any mood. Enjoy the fierce flavor and balanced effects of Moon Dust’s Tiger’s Blood Infused Blunt – where power meets pleasure in every puff.

About this strain

About this brand

MOONDUST
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink.
https://ilovemoondust.com/

License(s)

  • OK, US: PAAA-LB8B-DFCC
