Our Cherry gummies are a timeless classic that will take you back to your childhood. Made with real cherry flavor, these gummies are bursting with fruity goodness and are a sweet and indulgent treat that you won't be able to resist. With just the right balance of sweet and tart, our Cherry gummies are the perfect way to satisfy your cravings and add a little nostalgia to your day.

Made with all natural fruit flavoring. 20 pieces 50mg per piece. Allow 10-15 minutes for onset of effects.

