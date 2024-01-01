Our Orange gummies are a citrusy delight that will tantalize your taste buds. Made with real orange flavor, these gummies burst with tangy and sweet flavors that will have you reaching for more. Perfect for a mid-day pick-me-up or a post-workout treat, our Orange gummies are a tasty and refreshing way to indulge your cravings. With a satisfyingly chewy texture and a zesty burst of flavor, our Orange gummies are sure to brighten up your day. Made with all natural fruit flavoring. 20 pieces 50mg per piece. Allow 10-15 minutes for onset of effects.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/