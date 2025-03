Introducing Moon Dust's 1000mg Fast-Acting Nano THC Blue Raspberry Indica Gummies. With 20 pieces per pack, 50mg per piece, and an onset time of 10-15 minutes, these gummies promise a swift, potent experience. Crafted with Moon Dust precision and a unique Blue Raspberry flavor, they offer a celestial journey into relaxation. Perfect for unwinding or a serene night's sleep. Elevate your THC experience with Moon Dust's signature touch.

read more