We are introducing Moon Dust's Strawberry Banana Nano Gummies – the latest innovation in our premium edible line.

Each bag contains 20 delectable gummies, infused with 1000mg of high-quality THC, providing 50mg per piece. Our nano-emulsification process ensures rapid onset and consistent effects, delivering a precise and enjoyable experience every time. These Strawberry Banana Nano Gummies are crafted with a balanced hybrid strain, offering the perfect harmony of relaxation and euphoria.



The sweet and tropical strawberry banana flavor makes each gummy a delightful treat, while the hybrid formulation provides a versatile experience for any time of day.



Enjoy the convenience and precision of Moon Dust's Strawberry Banana Nano Gummies – where exceptional taste meets advanced cannabis technology. Elevate your edible experience with the perfect blend of flavor and potency.

