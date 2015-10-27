Moon Dust's Blue Razz Burst Infused Preroll – a vibrant Sativa strain bursting with bold, fruity flavor and energizing effects.

Each 1g preroll is infused with premium distillate and a carefully curated terpene blend, delivering a smooth and potent smoking experience.

Blue Razz Burst is known for its tangy, sweet raspberry flavor with a zesty twist.

This Sativa strain is perfect for sparking creativity, boosting focus, or brightening your day.

Whether you’re tackling a project or enjoying some outdoor fun, Blue Razz Burst provides an uplifting, invigorating experience that keeps you going.

Elevate your day with Moon Dust’s Blue Razz Burst Infused Prerolls – where vibrant flavor meets energizing effects.

