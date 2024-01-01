Introducing our latest offering: Moon Dust 1g Infused Prerolls! We're bringing the same exceptional quality and meticulous care you love in our edibles to our new line of infused prerolls. Each preroll is crafted with 1 gram of premium flower, perfectly blended with high-potency distillate and aromatic terpenes for a superior smoking experience.



OG Kush is a balanced hybrid known for its rich flavor profile and well-rounded effects. Expect a smooth and flavorful smoke that delivers a perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria, making it ideal for any time of day. Whether you're unwinding after a long day or seeking a moment of bliss, our OG Kush-infused prerolls provide a consistent and enjoyable experience every time.



Experience the Moon Dust difference with our 1g Infused Prerolls – where quality meets innovation.

