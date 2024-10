Moon Dust's latest infused preroll: Tiger’s Blood! This hybrid strain is a fierce blend that perfectly balances energizing euphoria and deep relaxation. Each 1g preroll is infused with high-quality distillate and a carefully selected terpene blend, ensuring a smooth, potent, and flavorful smoke. The Tiger’s Blood strain is known for its bold, complex flavor profile, combining sweet and fruity notes with a hint of earthiness. Whether you're gearing up for an adventure or winding down after a long day, this hybrid preroll offers a versatile experience that's perfect for any time. Experience the powerful yet balanced effects of Tiger’s Blood with Moon Dust’s expertly crafted infused prerolls – where flavor meets function.

