Indulge in exotic flavor with Moon Dust’s 1g Moonrock Joint — Forbidden Passion, a hybrid designed for balance, smooth potency, and irresistible taste.



🌿 Full Flower Base – Packed with premium indoor flower for a clean, strong foundation.



💎 Moonrock Infusion – Infused with distillate and coated in kief for extra punch.



🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A lush blend of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.



🌗 Hybrid Balance – Uplifting mental energy meets soothing body calm for anytime enjoyment.



👌 Expertly Rolled – Perfectly packed for a consistent, slow burn. Exotic balance, bold flavor — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.