About this product
Indulge in exotic flavor with Moon Dust’s 1g Moonrock Joint — Forbidden Passion, a hybrid designed for balance, smooth potency, and irresistible taste.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Packed with premium indoor flower for a clean, strong foundation.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Infused with distillate and coated in kief for extra punch.
🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A lush blend of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.
🌗 Hybrid Balance – Uplifting mental energy meets soothing body calm for anytime enjoyment.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Perfectly packed for a consistent, slow burn. Exotic balance, bold flavor — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Packed with premium indoor flower for a clean, strong foundation.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Infused with distillate and coated in kief for extra punch.
🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A lush blend of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.
🌗 Hybrid Balance – Uplifting mental energy meets soothing body calm for anytime enjoyment.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Perfectly packed for a consistent, slow burn. Exotic balance, bold flavor — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Indulge in exotic flavor with Moon Dust’s 1g Moonrock Joint — Forbidden Passion, a hybrid designed for balance, smooth potency, and irresistible taste.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Packed with premium indoor flower for a clean, strong foundation.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Infused with distillate and coated in kief for extra punch.
🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A lush blend of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.
🌗 Hybrid Balance – Uplifting mental energy meets soothing body calm for anytime enjoyment.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Perfectly packed for a consistent, slow burn. Exotic balance, bold flavor — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
🌿 Full Flower Base – Packed with premium indoor flower for a clean, strong foundation.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Infused with distillate and coated in kief for extra punch.
🍇🥭 Forbidden Passion Flavor – A lush blend of passionfruit and sweet berry with earthy undertones.
🌗 Hybrid Balance – Uplifting mental energy meets soothing body calm for anytime enjoyment.
👌 Expertly Rolled – Perfectly packed for a consistent, slow burn. Exotic balance, bold flavor — pure flower, pure harmony, pure Moon Dust.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item