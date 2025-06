Unwind with Moon Dust’s GMO Berries Infused Preroll – a powerful indica that blends funky garlic and sweet berry flavors for a knockout combo.



This 1g preroll is infused with high-grade distillate and a flavorful terpene mix, giving you a heavy-hitting, slow-burning experience that satisfies from the first pull.



GMO Berries delivers a bold mashup of earthy, savory notes and juicy berry sweetness – perfect for those who love a complex flavor profile.



Expect deep body relaxation, a calm mind, and a couch-friendly vibe that makes this strain a favorite for evening sessions or winding down.

