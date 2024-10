Moon Dust’s Killer Kiwi Infused Preroll – a 1g hybrid masterpiece that blends the best of both worlds: relaxation and invigoration. Infused with premium distillate and a carefully selected terpene mix, this preroll offers a smooth, flavorful smoke with balanced effects. Killer Kiwi is known for its bold, tangy kiwi flavor with a sweet undertone, delivering a refreshing and enjoyable experience. Whether you're unwinding or need a creative boost, this hybrid strain provides the perfect mix of calm and energy. Experience the zesty flavor and balanced high of Moon Dust’s Killer Kiwi Infused Preroll – where vibrant taste meets hybrid bliss.

read more