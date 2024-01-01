Experience the perfect balance with Moon Dust's 1:1 THC: CBD Nano Powder. This highly anticipated product features 50mg of THC and 50mg of CBD per scoop, providing a harmonious blend of euphoria and therapeutic effects. Ideal for any time of the day, this hybrid strain powder is our most requested product line to date. Each container is equipped with a precise scooper, delivering 20 servings for easy and exact dosing. Infuse your favorite foods and beverages confidently, knowing each scoop contains a consistent 50mg of THC and 50mg of CBD. Embrace a new level of customization and elevate your culinary creations or drinks effortlessly.
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/