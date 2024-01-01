Experience the perfect balance with Moon Dust's 1:1 THC: CBD Nano Powder. This highly anticipated product features 50mg of THC and 50mg of CBD per scoop, providing a harmonious blend of euphoria and therapeutic effects. Ideal for any time of the day, this hybrid strain powder is our most requested product line to date. Each container is equipped with a precise scooper, delivering 20 servings for easy and exact dosing. Infuse your favorite foods and beverages confidently, knowing each scoop contains a consistent 50mg of THC and 50mg of CBD. Embrace a new level of customization and elevate your culinary creations or drinks effortlessly.

