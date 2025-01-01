About this product
Drift into deep calm with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Cosmic Apple, a 5-pack of infused minis that blend crisp flavor with cosmic-level relaxation.
🌿 Premium 0.7g Joints – Five perfectly packed minis made with full indoor flower for a clean, even burn.
💎 Moonrock Infusion – Each joint infused with potent distillate and rolled in kief for maximum strength and smoothness.
🍏 Cosmic Apple Flavor – Crisp green apple with a sweet, candy-like finish that’s out of this world.
🌙 Indica Effects – Deep body calm and heady euphoria for a relaxing, spacey unwind.
👌 Perfectly Portable – Pocket-sized minis made for solo sessions or sharing in style.
🔥 3.5g Total – A full eighth of premium infused joints crafted for flavor, chill, and consistency. Crisp. Cosmic. Calm. — pure flavor, pure peace, pure Moon Dust.
Drift into deep calm with Moon Dust’s 3.5g Moonrock Doggies — Cosmic Apple, a 5-pack of infused minis that blend crisp flavor with cosmic-level relaxation.
