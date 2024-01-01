Moon Dust's 3000mg THC Variety Pack - a high-dose cannabis connoisseur's dream. With 15 expertly crafted pieces, each boasting a whopping 200mg of THC, this assortment guarantees an elevated journey into pure cannabis bliss. Indulge in a spectrum of sensations with flavors including Watermelon, Sour Apple, Peach, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry. Elevate your experience with Moon Dust's extraordinary THC Variety Pack, where every piece is a gateway to a world of delight
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/