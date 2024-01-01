We are introducing Moon Dust's 4000MG Nano Variety Pack - a fusion of potency and balance. Each pack contains 40 pieces, with 50mg of THC and 50mg of CBD per piece, totaling 2000mg of each cannabinoid for a total of 4000mg. Inspired by our best-selling 2000mg Nano Variety Pack, this product offers the perfect 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD, ideal for those seeking balanced effects. Experience the synergy of cannabinoids in every bite with Moon Dust's 4000MG Nano Variety Pack. Discover harmony in cannabis with Moon Dust.

