Discover the full potential of customization with our 1000mg Hybrid Nano Powder. This groundbreaking product enables users to add a precise dose of THC to their preferred foods and drinks. The container comes with a handy scooper, guaranteeing an exact measurement of 50mg THC per scoop. With 20 servings in each container, the options are limitless. Elevate your culinary masterpieces or enhance your beverages effortlessly. Enjoy the liberty of customizing your cannabis infusion with our adaptable 1000mg Nano Powder.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Moon Dust—Awarded top Brand in 2023 by Leaflink in Oklahoma's cannabis market. Our premium Nano THC products, including expertly crafted Gummies and Nano Powders, have become a cornerstone for dispensaries aiming for success. Elevate your cannabis experience into the stratosphere with Moon Dust, We have poured our heart and soul into creating exhilarating experiences with our products so our patients have mind-blowing experiences. Dispensaries please place your orders on Leaflink. https://ilovemoondust.com/