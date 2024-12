Introducing our 1000mg Distillate Infused Gummies in Cosmic Crush flavor, a delightful sativa treat that will send your taste buds to outer space. Indulge in the juicy and sweet essence of peach as you savor each delectable piece. Crafted to perfection, each gummy contains a powerful 100mg of THC, offering a euphoric and uplifting experience. With 10 pieces per bag, our gummies provide a total of 1000mg of pure delight. Whether you're exploring the cosmos or just looking to unwind, our Cosmic Crush gummies are the perfect companion for your cosmic adventures. Buckle up for an otherworldly experience.

