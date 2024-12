Introducing our 1000mg Distillate Infused Gummies in Martian Munch flavor, a tantalizing blend of sweet and sour that will take your taste buds on an otherworldly journey. Experience the tangy and crisp taste of sour apple as you savor each delectable piece. Crafted to perfection, each gummy contains a potent 100mg of THC, offering a harmonious balance of relaxation and euphoria. With 10 pieces per bag, our gummies provide a total of 1000mg of pure delight. Whether you're exploring the cosmos or simply seeking a moment of bliss, our Martian Munch gummies are the perfect companion for your intergalactic adventures. Prepare to be transported to a realm of heavenly flavors and elevated experiences.

