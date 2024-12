Introducing our 1000mg Distillate Infused Gummies in Nebula Nibbles flavor, a luscious delight that will transport your taste buds to a celestial oasis. Experience the juicy and refreshing taste of watermelon as you savor each delectable piece. Crafted to perfection, each gummy contains a potent 100mg of THC, offering a deeply relaxing and tranquil experience. With 10 pieces per bag, our gummies provide a total of 1000mg of pure delight. Whether you're unwinding under the stars or seeking a moment of serenity, our Nebula Nibbles gummies are the perfect companion for your cosmic escapades. Prepare to float away into a world of sweet dreams and cosmic indulgence.



read more