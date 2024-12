Introducing our 1000mg Distillate Infused Gummies in Rocket Razz flavor, a tantalizing treat that will launch your senses into blissful relaxation. Experience the vibrant and tangy taste of blue raspberry as you savor each delectable piece. Crafted to perfection, each gummy contains a potent 100mg of THC, offering a calming and soothing experience. With 10 pieces per bag, our gummies provide a total of 1000mg of pure delight. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or simply seeking tranquility, our Rocket Razz gummies are the perfect companion for your cosmic journey. Prepare for liftoff into a world of serenity and contentment.

